United States | A former police officer was convicted of aiding and abetting the killing of George Floyd

Stateside former police officer J. Alexander Kueng has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for aiding and abetting murder, the news agency Reuters reports.

The case is related to an African-American black man who was killed in 2020 of George Floyd to death. Kueng has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting.

Kueng helped restrain Floyd while his fellow police officers Derek Chauvin pressed Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee for more than nine minutes.

In July, Kueng was sentenced to three years in prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights. Kueng will serve his prison sentence consecutively.

Two other police officers have also been charged and sentenced in connection with Floyd’s death, To Tou Thao and To Thomas Lane.

Thao waived his right to have his case heard by a jury. Instead, a judge in the state of Minnesota makes his decision based on the evidence presented by both the prosecution and the defense.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison last year. He was found guilty of all three crimes he was charged with, namely second and third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.