Saturday, December 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | A former police officer was convicted of aiding and abetting the killing of George Floyd

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

Officer J. Alexander Kueng helped restrain Floyd while fellow officer Derek Chauvin pressed Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee.

Stateside former police officer J. Alexander Kueng has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for aiding and abetting murder, the news agency Reuters reports.

The case is related to an African-American black man who was killed in 2020 of George Floyd to death. Kueng has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting.

Kueng helped restrain Floyd while his fellow police officers Derek Chauvin pressed Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee for more than nine minutes.

In July, Kueng was sentenced to three years in prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights. Kueng will serve his prison sentence consecutively.

Two other police officers have also been charged and sentenced in connection with Floyd’s death, To Tou Thao and To Thomas Lane.

Thao waived his right to have his case heard by a jury. Instead, a judge in the state of Minnesota makes his decision based on the evidence presented by both the prosecution and the defense.

See also  100 kilometers from Ukraine: Romanian Air Force reports eight dead in two crashes

Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison last year. He was found guilty of all three crimes he was charged with, namely second and third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

#United #States #police #officer #convicted #aiding #abetting #killing #George #Floyd

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

They marry! Julián Gil surprises his partner, Valeria Marín, and asks her to marry him in Qatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result