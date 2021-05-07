United States A former police officer convicted of killing George Floyd receives more charges

The Department of Justice announced federal law charges on Friday. In the past, George Floyd’s death has been dealt with in state court.

Stateside George Floydin a former police officer convicted of killing will also be charged in federal court for violating Floyd’s civil rights, according to AFP news agency.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges on Friday.

Floydin sentenced to death Derek Chauvinin in addition, at the federal level, the charges go to three other former police officers who were present at Floyd’s arrest.

All the men are accused of not giving Floyd medical care, US media reports CNN.

According to the indictment, Chauvin deprived Floyd of his constitutional right to “be free from undue force used by the police”. In addition, two other police officers are accused of not interfering in the use of force by Chauvin.

Chauvin was also charged with a separate case in which he was charged with using undue force against a 14-year-old in 2017.

Floyd died in custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May last year, when Chauvin, then a police officer, pressed this knee to his neck for more than nine minutes.

The events were videotaped and sparked Black Lives Matter demonstrations against police violence and racism in both the United States and the world.

Last month, Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s death in Minnesota state court. He was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree murder. The verdict is due in June.

State law also prosecutes three other police officers in custody. Their trial is scheduled to begin later this year.