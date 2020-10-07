United States A former police officer accused of George Floyd’s death has been released on bail of $ 1 million

The police are accused of unintentional second-degree murder and third-degree murder, which would roughly correspond to murder and the death penalty in Finland.

American George Floydin the former police, accused of the death, was released on Wednesday on bail of $ 1 million, according to AFP court documents. The amount corresponds to approximately 850,000 euros.

44 years old Derek Chauvinin is suspected of causing Floyd’s death in an arrest situation as he pressed Floyd on his knees from his neck to the ground for several minutes based on a video of the situation.

Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder and third-degree murder, which would roughly correspond to murder and the death penalty in Finland. There are three other police officers charged, who in turn are charged with aiding and abetting. Everything has since been dismissed.

The trials are scheduled to begin in March.

The death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in late May has led to months of massive Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the United States and the rest of the world.