United States | A former CIA employee was sentenced to decades in prison in connection with the Wikileaks data leak

While working in the intelligence service, the employee collected, among other things, malware, which he later sent to Wikileaks.

of the United States a former employee of the central intelligence agency CIA was sentenced on Thursday to 40 years in prison for, among other things, the Wikileaks data leak.

Joshua Schulte was convicted of, among other things, espionage and hacking. According to court documents, Schulte worked for the CIA from 2012 to 2016, when he collected hacking tools from the intelligence service.

Shortly after leaving his job, he sent the information and software he collected to Wikileaks, which began publishing classified material in March 2017.

Among the software leaked to Wikileaks were, among other things, malware and viruses.

Schulte was among the first suspects in connection with the leak, but he was initially only charged with possession of child pornography in 2017. Charges related to espionage and passing sensitive information were brought later.