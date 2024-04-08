United States | A Finnish exchange student even considered renting a car to witness the total solar eclipse

The rare phenomenon was expected to be visible in parts of North America on Monday.

Students the line squirmed Sam In the central square of the Houston State University campus on Monday at noon local time.

The destination of those in line was a counter where protective glasses were being distributed for safe viewing of the total solar eclipse.

Finnish exchange student Rasmus Helaniemi says that the goggles ran out last week when the students were preparing for a rare astronomical event. On Monday, more goggles were distributed, and it is estimated that more than a hundred students queued up to get theirs.

Helaniemi, who is studying political research, says that a 96% solar eclipse will be witnessed in the city of Huntsville in the state of Texas on Monday. So we can't talk about a complete solar eclipse.

Experts have reminded of the importance of protective glasses before the total solar eclipse.

of Huntsville the city was tense in the afternoon, whether the cloudy weather would spoil the wonder of the rare phenomenon.

Helaniemi says that when she headed from the dormitory to the campus in the morning for a lecture, the sky was cloudy. In the afternoon there seemed to be thunder in the air. The sky was partly cloudy, and the meter read +27 degrees.

The city of Dallas, about a two and a half hour drive from Huntsville, was expecting a total solar eclipse. It was expected to start at 13:40 local time.

Since the eclipse was not expected to be total in Huntsville, Helaniemi even considered renting a car and traveling after the eclipse.

“You would have had to drive an hour and a half to see the total eclipse,” he says.

However, Helaniemi decided to stay in the university town. He believes that was the right decision, as the highways were expected to be blocked by the masses of people traveling for the solar eclipse.

“Especially when the weather is cloudy, the decision not to rent a car feels right.”

Extraordinarily a total solar eclipse was expected to be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico and Canada on Monday.

of the United States space administration Nasa has estimated that nearly 32 million people live in a path where a total solar eclipse can be witnessed. At least a partial solar eclipse can be witnessed in any of the US states.