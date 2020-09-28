United States A federal judge froze the Trump administration’s Tiktok charging ban in the United States

The judge heard the parties to the dispute on Sunday in a rare telephone hearing.

Stateside a federal judge froze the president late Sunday night Donald Trumpin Tiktok download ban. Judge Carl Nichols decided on the matter just a few hours before the politically charged ban was due to take effect.

Nichols issued an interim order at Tiktok’s request. The decision was sealed and the reason for the decision was not published in a one-page court order.

Trump’s administration considers the Chinese-owned video sharing application to be a threat to national security. The United States has claimed that China is using the app for espionage.

The Trump administration wanted to ban the app from downloading from Apple and Google app stores starting Monday. However, use of the app is allowed until November 12th. The judge overturned Tiktok’s request to suspend the November ban.

In a rare telephone hearing on Sunday, Nichols heard arguments from the parties to the dispute about the consequences of the ban on, among other things, freedom of expression and national security.

Just a lawyer John Hall said the ban is “punitive” and closes the public forum used by tens of millions of Americans.

The application’s lawyers described the ban as, inter alia, arbitrary in a written memorandum submitted prior to the hearing. In addition, the ban would torpedo security, they said, preventing about one hundred million Americans from receiving updates.

According to Tiktok, the ban would also be unnecessary, as negotiations are already underway to restructure the company’s U.S. operations.

Administrative lawyers while arguing that the president has the right to take action in matters of national security. They said the ban was necessary because Tiktok has links to the Chinese administration through the Chinese company Bytedance, which owns the app.

According to the administration’s memorandum, Bytedance is the “mouthpiece” of the Chinese Communist Party. The memorandum said the company is committed to promoting the party’s agenda and communication.