United States | A federal judge dismissed Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN

A US federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump last October.

29.7. 19:50

Stateside a federal judge has disbarred the former president Donald Trump’s the lawsuit filed by the news channel against CNN.

Trump considered CNN to have insulted his honor when the channel called Trump’s accusations of stealing the election a “big lie”. In his lawsuit filed last October, Trump says the news channel’s expression links him to the leader of Nazi Germany Adolf Hitler to the tactics used.

In his lawsuit, the former president demanded compensation of 475 million dollars from the channel.

The decision the judge who did it was appointed by Trump himself at the time. The judge justified his decision by saying that while he finds CNN’s statements repugnant, they were about opinions, not presenting inaccurate facts.

Trump argued in his October lawsuit that CNN deliberately sought to portray him to the channel’s audience in such a way as to associate him with one of the most unsavory characters in modern history.

Trump’s relations with CNN, the New York Times and other prominent media houses were very strained during his presidency. Trump called their work fake news and repeatedly attacked them on social media.

Trump has consistently claimed to have won the 2020 presidential election over the current Democratic president Joe Biden against.