United States A far-right conspiracy theorist and prosecutor may become water distributors for the future of the Republican Party

The Republican Party, which was left divided for the short term, is scheduled to deal on Wednesday with the actions of both Marjorie Taylor Greene, who disseminated conspiracy theories, and Liz Cheney, who ended up in office.

The United States Congressional Republicans on Wednesday will face two reflections that have been interpreted in the U.S. media as even possible turning points for the party’s future. Republicans are to address both the House of Representatives who disseminated conspiracy theories Marjorie Taylor Greenen that of the former president Donald Trumpin a Republican representative who voted for the prosecution Liz Cheneyn act.

Republican leader of the Senate, one of the most influential names in the party Mitch McConnell rumbled on Monday of the actions of Greene, who disseminated Qanon theories, among other things, in an unusually direct manner calling them “Republican Party and this country” cancer.

In the case of Cheney, Republicans are wondering whether he should be moved aside from the third most influential Republican seat in the House of Representatives.

To his mansion Trump, who retired to Florida, may have left Washington, but his influence on the party is still strong. One example is the US channel CNN’s Republican President of the House of Representatives, who cautiously condemned Trump’s actions in the Kevin McCarthy visited him last week.

Comment from HS’s foreign supplier: Republicans’ courage melted in a couple of weeks, and now they have to kiss Don Trump’s ring again

The positions shared by Trump’s season and its chaotic last meters will clash in Wednesday’s encounters. Trump critics want Greene to get in and out of committee, while Trump supporters want to punish Cheney, the US newspaper describes The New York Times.

According to the newspaper, the situation can be interpreted as a confrontation between the party leadership – and on the other hand also the more moderate conservatives and Trump-positive radicals, characterizes CNN.

The Trump-positive camp is housed in The New York Times and The Washington Post according to at least most Republicans in the House of Representatives. On the other side, however, has stood the growing number of Republican senators among them McConnell, who also issued a statement in support of Cheney on Monday.

Indeed, McConnell’s outputs were quickly interpreted in the media as a sign of the launch of a posture movement in the party. The New York Times interpreted the statements as a hint that McConnell is concerned about the impact of Trump and his supporters on the party.

Senators, among others, have taken a stand in favor of McConnell’s line John Thune, Mitt Romney and Bill Cassidy. According to Thune, Republicans in the House of Representatives will have to choose by their Greene decision whether they want to be, for example, a party defending market freedom or a “party of conspiracy theories and Qanon”.

To the key McCarthy, who has repeatedly turned his jacket on Trump, is in the position, under pressure from the direction of both camps, according to The New York Times.

Cheney’s position is set to be discussed in an evening meeting, the outcome of which, however, according to The Washington Post, is largely in McCarthy’s hands. Even for Green, the situation is grim: Democrats have threatened to take action if Republicans do not do it themselves.

Republicans, for example, who are leaning in a more moderate direction, have been interpreted by CNN as being held hostage, at least to some extent, by the radical wing of the party.

Former Florida Congressman Carlos Curbelo speculated to The New York Times that Greene would lose his seat if the vote were secret. In public, the representatives said he would not dare to stand up to Trump-backed Greene.

“Many of them are afraid of Donald Trump and his crowd, and that’s why they’re stuck in this vicious circle.”