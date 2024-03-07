Thursday, March 7, 2024
United States | A family of five died in a plane crash

March 7, 2024
The city's police department said the single-engine plane crashed near a Nashville highway.

Five people died on Monday, March 4, after a small plane crashed in Nashville, USA.

According to the Reuters news agency, a Canadian family of five died in the plane crash.

The city's police department said the single-engine plane crashed near a Nashville highway.

Police bulletin According to the report, before the accident, air traffic control at Nashville's John Tune Airport received a message from the father of the family who was flying the plane, requesting permission to land due to engine and electrical problems in the plane.

A spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department said the plane had caught fire when it hit the ground.

Accident investigators at a crashed plane in Nashville on March 4. Picture: ABC AFFILIATE WKRN

