United States | A family mother threw a hot dish in the face of a fast food worker – as a punishment she has to work at a fast food place

The unusual punishment was devised by Judge Timothy Gilligan.

8.12. 22:13

Roaring At a Chipotle fast food restaurant in the United States, it ended badly for a 39-year-old mother of a family To Rosemary Hayne.

In September, Hayne got upset about the quality of his dish and threw hot food directly at an employee by Emily Russell to the face. The event was captured on video, which started to spread on the internet.

Now the Parma Municipal Court in Ohio has imposed a special punishment on Hayne, says CNN. Hayne has to go to jail for a month – and then work at a fast food restaurant of his choice for two months.

Punishment invented by the judge Timothy Gilligan.

“I was wondering what else I could do other than just put him in jail,” Gilligan told CNN.

He ended up presenting Hayne with two options: either he would go to jail for three months, or he would spend a month behind bars and work at a fast food restaurant for two months.

“Do you want to try being in his shoes for two months and learn how to treat people? Or do you want prison?” the judge asked.

“I want to try to be in his shoes,” answered Hayne.

According to the lawyer, Hayne has no previous criminal history and is sorry for what happened. Hayne is a mother of four.

“He’s learning to work in the fast food industry, and hopefully that will help,” commented victim Russell to CNN.