United States A devastating explosion in downtown Nashville, police suspect a bomb

According to media reports, no one died in the explosion. Three people have been taken to hospital.

Strong the blast shook downtown Nashville in the state of Tennessee in the U.S. on Friday, local media say. According to police, this is a deliberate act.

The bomb was placed in a motorhome.

TennesseanAccording to the magazine, no one died in the blast, but three people were hospitalized. None of them are in critical condition. The explosion also felled trees and destroyed cars.

Suspect the bomb exploded early in the morning local time. Prior to the explosion, police received an alarm about a shooting and a suspicious motorhome parked next to the telecom operator AT&T’s building. The bomb squad had time to clear the area before the explosion, a police spokesman said Don Aaron told reporters.

CNNan eyewitness who spoke to Buck McCoyn according to the whole street was on fire a moment after the explosion. The windows of his house were broken by the force of the explosion.

A group of bombers isolated the blast site, and several different police agencies are investigating the case.

Police has said it will report the case further on Saturday. So far, it has not named any motive for setting the bomb and did not mention a possible link to terrorism.

Mayor of Nashville John Cooperin according to the damage caused by the explosion is limited to a small area, but any other morning its consequences would have been more serious.