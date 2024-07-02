United States | A Democratic congressman is publicly calling for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race

United States|This is the first public request from a congressman.

2.7. 20:54

A Texan congressman Lloyd Doggett demands the president Joe Biden withdraw from the presidential race.

According to the AFP news agency, he is the first Democrat congressman to directly ask for this publicly.

The background is Biden’s unsuccessful TV debate about the Republican candidate last week Donald Trump against. According to Doggett, Biden has always thought primarily of his country and not himself, so he should therefore make the painful decision to withdraw.

News channel CNN’s according to sources, some of the state’s Democratic governors have also requested a meeting with the president to discuss the situation.

Biden’s 81, the nomination was instead scheduled to be sealed at the democrats’ meeting in August, meaning the party would theoretically still have time to change its candidate. Rejecting one’s own candidate would plunge the Democratic Party into uncertain waters just months before the elections, but experts who commented on the situation to AFP emphasize that the trick would also be a risk for Trump.

The public has called for Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, among other things of the New York Times and of the Economist magazine editorial editorials. Similar claims have been presented by a financial newspaper Forbes also included of the Chicago Tribune and of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial editorials.