Tuesday, July 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | A Democratic congressman is publicly calling for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
United States | A Democratic congressman is publicly calling for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

This is the first public request from a congressman.

A Texan congressman Lloyd Doggett demands the president Joe Biden withdraw from the presidential race.

According to the AFP news agency, he is the first Democrat congressman to directly ask for this publicly.

The background is Biden’s unsuccessful TV debate about the Republican candidate last week Donald Trump against. According to Doggett, Biden has always thought primarily of his country and not himself, so he should therefore make the painful decision to withdraw.

News channel CNN’s according to sources, some of the state’s Democratic governors have also requested a meeting with the president to discuss the situation.

Biden’s 81, the nomination was instead scheduled to be sealed at the democrats’ meeting in August, meaning the party would theoretically still have time to change its candidate. Rejecting one’s own candidate would plunge the Democratic Party into uncertain waters just months before the elections, but experts who commented on the situation to AFP emphasize that the trick would also be a risk for Trump.

The public has called for Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, among other things of the New York Times and of the Economist magazine editorial editorials. Similar claims have been presented by a financial newspaper Forbes also included of the Chicago Tribune and of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial editorials.

Lloyd Doggett (left) calls for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race. Picture: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

#United #States #Democratic #congressman #publicly #calling #Biden #withdraw #presidential #race

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The reasons for Ponchito González’s departure from Rayados

The reasons for Ponchito González's departure from Rayados

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]