Thursday, September 12, 2024
United States | A dangerous hurricane hit the United States, people were evacuated

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 12, 2024
in World Europe
United States | A dangerous hurricane hit the United States, people were evacuated
According to the BBC, the hurricane cut off electricity from more than 42,000 households.

Hurricane Francine has landed in the United States. The states of Louisiana and Mississippi have declared states of emergency and urged residents to seek shelter and prepare for a major storm, BBC tells.

According to Reuters, the hurricane especially threatens New Orleans and the wider Gulf of Mexico coast with strong winds, rain and storm surges. Thousands of people have been evacuated in the area.

Residents of southern Alabama and western Florida have also been warned about the storm.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, the hurricane has been measured to have caused wind gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

The hurricane center raised the classification of the storm before the hurricane made landfall. It says the storm is life-threatening and could cause a lot of damage, including flooding in New Orleans.

According to the BBC, Francine had cut power to more than 42,000 households and businesses. Shell, which operates in the Gulf of Mexico, has also suspended its operations and evacuated its personnel.

