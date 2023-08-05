United States | A cyberattack shut down urgent care in four states in the United States

The company, which operates a total of 16 hospitals, suffers from a problem related to information security.

Cyber ​​attack has halted urgent care and other critical health services in at least four US states, officials say.

Prospect Medical Holdings, which operates a total of 16 hospitals in the states of California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, has suffered from a problem related to information security, according to its representative.

For example, a hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut, said staff are using paper documents until the situation is resolved.

According to the spokesperson, it seems that it was an attack with ransomware, i.e. extortion malware, but the investigation of the case is ongoing.