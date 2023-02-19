United States | A couple knows their baby is going to die—yet they can’t get an abortion in Florida

Doctors estimated that the Florida couple’s baby would live from twenty minutes to a few hours after birth or be stillborn.

Spatula an expectant Florida couple knows their baby will likely die during or shortly after birth. Yet the state of Florida denies them abortion because of new strict abortion laws.

American The Washington Post has interviewed a couple living in Lakeland, Florida, Deborah and Lee Dorbert, who is expecting her second child. The planned and hoped-for and well-advanced pregnancy unexpectedly turned into a painful experience, when an ultrasound examination at the 23rd week of pregnancy revealed that the fetus has numerous serious abnormalities.

The couple was told that the fetus had a rare syndrome, and the doctors estimated that the baby would only live from twenty minutes to a few hours after birth. The baby could also be stillborn.

According to doctors, some parents end up having an abortion in a similar situation, some don’t.

“We wanted an abortion. The end result would be the same for the baby, whether we wait or not,” Deborah Dorbert told the magazine.

Abortion they still can’t, because the law that came into effect last summer in Florida (Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality Law) prohibits abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.

The new law allows abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy only if the mother is in danger of death, if there is a risk of permanent disability or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. Dorbert’s doctor also investigated this possibility. An exception requires the opinion of two doctors.

At first, the doctor said that the pregnancy could perhaps be terminated between the 28th and 32nd week of pregnancy. However, after consulting another doctor, the Dorberts’ doctor told the couple they should wait until the 37th or 40th week of pregnancy.

Typically, pregnancy lasts 40 weeks.

of The Washington Post according to it is not clear why Dorbert’s doctor interpreted the law as he did. Neither the doctor nor the expert responded to the magazine’s requests for comment.

The reason may simply be fear of the consequences. Doctors who perform or approve illegal abortions may lose their license and end up in prison for up to five years. Therefore, they may prefer to advocate continuing the pregnancy rather than terminating it.

The couple told the paper that they could not afford to travel out of state for the abortion. They are unsure whether they will find pro-abortion doctors and also fear legal consequences.

According to the newspaper, the couple has decided that their baby will be transferred to a hospice after birth.

Deborah Dorbert told the newspaper that she didn’t pay more attention to it when the law tightened in the summer, because she never thought she wanted an abortion.

“We would do anything to have this baby [terveenä]. It infuriates me that politicians decide for me what is best for me,” Deborah Dorbert told the magazine now.

Last in the summer, the US Supreme Court overturned a broad abortion right that had been protected by the Constitution for nearly 50 years.

With that, each state gets to decide on its own abortion legislation. After the summer, many states have completely banned the right to abortion or made it significantly more difficult.

Governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis has recently hinted that he would be willing to tighten Florida’s abortion laws to allow abortions only up to the 6th week of pregnancy.