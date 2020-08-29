One country, several situations. As Donald Trump continues his presidential campaign against Joe Biden, another police blunder has sparked protests across the country. “America is fractured. Depending on who you talk to, it’s not the same vision. Take the police blunders, for Black Lives Matter, it’s systematic racism. On the Trump side, his supporters think the police are doing what they can“, explains journalist Agnès Vahramian, in duplex from Washington.

“The division had started before Donald Trump but that only accentuates it. There is mutual fear, they are two completely different worlds. I can tell you, for us who observe all this, it is a great violence on American society“, specifies the journalist.

The JT

