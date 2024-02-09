United States | A commercial plane made an emergency landing on a busy highway and caught fire: two died

During the emergency landing, the plane collided with a vehicle and caught fire.

Business jet had to make an emergency landing on a busy highway in the US Florida on Friday, reports the news agency Reuters, among other things.

During the emergency landing, a Bombardier Challenger 600 model plane collided with a vehicle and caught fire. There were five people on the plane. Two people died in the accident, but it was not immediately clear whether the dead were passengers of the plane or the vehicle.

The plane was traveling from Ohio to Florida. Shortly before the plane was scheduled to land in Naples, Florida, the Naples airport received a notification from the pilots that both of the plane's engines had stopped working.

“We're still not quite sure what happened. We lost contact [koneeseen]”, Naples Airport Communications Manager Robin King said The New York Times by.

According to the media, three people managed to escape from the plane.

The videos shared by the US media show the plane hovering on the side of the highway. A few ten meters away from the plane is a badly wrecked passenger car.