United States | A cocky Biden addressed an ecstatic crowd in Detroit

United States|In his speech, the president attacked Republican challenger Donald Trump in a more aggressive manner than before.

of the United States president Joe Biden returned to the election wagons on Friday after the NATO meeting that ended on Thursday. Campaigning continued in Michigan, one of the swing states for the November presidential election. In the 2020 election, Biden won Michigan for his side.

In his speech in Detroit, Biden was perhaps at his angriest and most energetic in a long time. During the speech, which lasted more than half an hour, Biden incited his supporters to a downright ecstatic chorus of cheers.

“Four more years, four more years”, supporters chanted and reacted actively throughout the event.

Biden himself seemed more liberated than the day before in the journalists’ torture chamber.

Cries of “We love you” and “We support you” occasionally interrupted the speech.

Biden criticized the media

In terms of content, Biden focused more on his predecessor, the Republican challenger Donald Trump’s to attack. This may be exactly what the Democratic camp has hoped for, as the president has been feared to be too Heiveröinen to oppose Trump.

The president also pointed an accusing finger at the media.

“I make a lot of mistakes. They (the media) make fun of me because sometimes I mix up names. I say Charlie instead of Bill. But guess what? Donald Trump has gotten away with it,” Biden said.

“When butcher Putin conquered Ukraine, Trump called him a genius and said it was wonderful. What the hell is going on,” Biden snapped.

According to Biden, people prefer to talk about how he mixes up names instead of his opponent’s speeches. However, he reminded that Trump has also mixed up his words.

“They don’t seem to remember that Trump messed up Nikki Haley to Nancy PelosiBiden said, referring to Trump’s jumble of words in January, when he named Haley, who was still seeking the Republican presidential nomination like Trump at that point, with the name of the former Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives.”

Biden said he’s talking about Trump now because the media hasn’t.

“We will win!”

In his speech, the president reviewed Trump’s embezzlement sentence, his actions in the sexual harassment case, and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Biden said he intends to restore the Roe v. Wade decision that protected the right to abortion at the federal level. The Supreme Court of the United States overturned the decades-old preliminary ruling with the help of conservative judges appointed by Trump during his presidency.

The president also mocked Trump’s actions as a businessman and listed his failed business deals.

“He even managed to bankrupt a casino. I didn’t know that could be possible! Doesn’t the owner always win at the casino?”

Biden also repeated what was already clear from the previous evening’s press conference: he is not going to leave the presidential race.

“I am running and we will win,” he declared.

He also recalled that he is the only Democrat or Republican to ever beat Trump.

“Do you really want to go back to the chaos that prevailed when Donald Trump was president? Biden asked”, to which the audience roared “No!” in response.