United States A civil lawsuit was filed against Trump and his attorney for the Congress House riot

President Pelosi intends to set up a commission to investigate the attack on the House of Congress. Republicans have also expressed hopes of setting up a commission.

The United States former president Donald Trumpia and his lawyer Rudy Giuliania a civil lawsuit has been filed against the Epiphany for an attack on the Congress House. The lawsuit was filed by the civil rights organization NAACP and a Democrat in the House of Representatives Bennie Thompson. The US news channel, among others, reports on the matter CNN as well as the news agency AFP.

In the lawsuit, Trump and Giulian are accused of planning Epiphany events together with far-right organizations Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. According to the lawsuit, this violated an old law known as the Ku Klux Klan, which criminalizes violent conspiracies.

The lawsuit was filed in the aftermath of Trump’s second indictment.

Trump was indicted by the U.S. House of Representatives for inciting the uprising after his supporters attacked the congressional building on January 6th. Five people died during the riot.

As expected, Trump was acquitted in a Senate vote late Saturday in Finnish time.

House of Representatives democratic president Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday plans to set up a commission to investigate the Epiphany attack on the House of Congress. News channels tell about this, among other things CNN and CNBC as well as AFP.

According to the President, the establishment of an external and independent commission to investigate a “domestic terrorist attack” is the next step in protecting the security of the nation.

According to Pelos, the Commission would also investigate, among other things, disrupting the peaceful transfer of power. In addition, the readiness of the Capitol’s police forces and various authorities and their activities during the attack on the Congress House will be investigated.

Congress House the attack and Trump’s indictment have divided the Republican Party. Former Republican officials frustrated with Trump have, among other things, planned to form a new party.

In addition to Pelos, several Republicans have said they want an independent investigation into the conquest attempt to conquer the House of Congress.

For example, a Republican senator representing Louisiana Bill Cassidy commented To ABC Newsthat the matter should be “fully investigated” and Trump should be held accountable. Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump over the weekend in the Senate.

Democrats said Trump, as an Epiphany, deliberately incited his supporters to attack the congress building.

According to AFP, legal experts have estimated that it would be unlikely that Trump would be convicted of rebellion, as his statements would fall under the protection of freedom of expression offered by the First Amendment to the Constitution.