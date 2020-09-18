The concept is quite surprising: wooden dollars are issued by the town hall to stem the crisis linked to the coronavirus and give a boost to the local economy. Basically it’s like cash. Of course, there are restrictions. “You can’t use it to buy tobacco, a lottery ticket, or alcohol, that sort of thing. But for other products, it works like cash “, says Chris Hamilton, grocer.



Except that these banknotes are real wood, worth $ 25 each, bearing the effigy of George Washington and a currency in Latin: “We have the situation under control. ” “The reactions that I have seen are more of pride, because it ties into our history and because, you know, as Americans, we pride ourselves on being independent, and working out things. things ourselves “, assures Wayne Fournier, Mayor of Tenino.