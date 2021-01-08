A Capitol Police officer who was injured during the assault on the United States Congress died Thursday after more than 24 hours of convalescence, bringing the death toll related to the incident to five.

The Capitol Police confirmed late Thursday the death of the agent, identified as Brian D. Sicknick, after several hours of confusion and rumors about the possible death of a police officer.

“At approximately 9:30 a.m. tonight, Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries suffered while working “ in the assault on Congress, said a spokesman for that police force in a statement.

The invasion of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump has already left five dead. Photo EFE

Sicknick was injured “while physically faced to the protesters “who invaded Congress, and suffered a” collapse “when he returned to his office, for which he was transferred to hospital, the note explains.

The agent had been working for the Capitol Police since 2008, according to the police agency, which said it is investigating what happened.

The official confirmation came two hours after the Capitol Police denied an information from CNN that one of its agents had died as a result of the injuries suffered during the event on Wednesday, when hundreds of Donald Trump supporters invaded the Capitol to prevent Congress from approving the election of Joe Biden as president.

With the death of Sicknick, there are already five people who lost their lives during those incidents, which occurred after an interruption in the meeting of congressmen to ratify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential elections.

The Capitol Police is responsible for ensuring security within the building and in its immediate vicinity. Photo EFE

The four other deceased Identified by the authorities are protesters: Ashli ​​Babbitt, a 35-year-old woman living in San Diego (California, USA); Benjamin Phillips, 50, from Ri (Pennsylvania); Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Alabama; and Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia.

The head of the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department, Robert Contee III, did not give details about the specific circumstances of the deaths, although he said that three of them were for “medical emergency” and another for shooting.

That last was the case with Babbitt, the San Diego woman who died after get shot by an agent of the United States Capitol Police, according to a statement from that body, which is exclusively in charge of the security of the building itself and the surrounding areas, owned by the Government.

“Medical assistance was provided immediately and the woman was taken to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries,” added Capitol Police.

With information from EFE