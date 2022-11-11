United States: a candidate who died last month won in Pennsylvania

A candidate for the Pennsylvania state House who died last month emerged victorious in the midterm elections, in a district that will have to hold a special election.

According to US media estimates, Anthony “Tony” DeLuca he won with 85% of the votes in Tuesday’s elections, despite having died on October 9 of lymphoma, at the age of 85.

As his death was so close to the elections, it was not possible to change the ballot or present another candidate, so DeLuca entered the vote for the 32nd Pennsylvania legislative district, of which he was a representative for almost four decades.

“While we are incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see voters continue to show their confidence in him and their commitment to Democratic values ​​by re-electing him posthumously,” the Democratic campaign committee told the House of Representatives. of Pennsylvania in a tweet.

While we’re incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters to continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values ​​by re-electing him posthumously. A special election will follow soon. pic.twitter.com/CfLnSCuvK9 — PA House Dems (@PAHDCC) November 9, 2022

As required by Pennsylvania local law, a special election with new candidates will have to be held in this district, which will be held shortly.

Is This is not the first time something like this has happened.

For example, in the 2018 elections something similar happened in Nevada, after the Republican won Dennis Hoff, deceased a month earlier. However, no special election was held as under state law county officials could choose a member of their party to replace him.

EFE