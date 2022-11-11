United States: a candidate who died last month won in Pennsylvania

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Tuesday’s elections were calm.
Tuesday’s elections were calm.
As his death was so close to the elections, the ballot paper could not be changed.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 11, 2022, 09:39 AM
A candidate for the Pennsylvania state House who died last month emerged victorious in the midterm elections, in a district that will have to hold a special election.
(Also: Biden extended the decree that declares Nicaragua as a threat to the US)
According to US media estimates, Anthony “Tony” DeLuca he won with 85% of the votes in Tuesday’s elections, despite having died on October 9 of lymphoma, at the age of 85.
(You can read: What is the base salary like, depending on the type of work in the US? ‘Tiktoker’ responds)
As his death was so close to the elections, it was not possible to change the ballot or present another candidate, so DeLuca entered the vote for the 32nd Pennsylvania legislative district, of which he was a representative for almost four decades.
“While we are incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see voters continue to show their confidence in him and their commitment to Democratic values by re-electing him posthumously,” the Democratic campaign committee told the House of Representatives. of Pennsylvania in a tweet.
(We recommend: Joe Biden will meet with Xi Jinping before the G20: this is known from the meeting)
While we’re incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters to continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by re-electing him posthumously. A special election will follow soon. pic.twitter.com/CfLnSCuvK9
— PA House Dems (@PAHDCC) November 9, 2022
As required by Pennsylvania local law, a special election with new candidates will have to be held in this district, which will be held shortly.
Is This is not the first time something like this has happened.
(Keep reading: US Elections: The New Faces Refreshing Diversity in Politics)
For example, in the 2018 elections something similar happened in Nevada, after the Republican won Dennis Hoff, deceased a month earlier. However, no special election was held as under state law county officials could choose a member of their party to replace him.
EFE
November 11, 2022, 09:39 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#United #States #candidate #died #month #won #Pennsylvania
Leave a Reply