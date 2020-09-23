Champion of the cause of women, minorities or the environment, progressive judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dean of the Supreme Court, died Friday, September 19 at the age of 87. Donald Trump wishes to take advantage of this by announcing, on Saturday, September 26, the name of a candidate. “Donald Trump is almost guaranteed to achieve his ends. He will announce the name of his candidate on Saturday: it will be either Amy Coney Barrett or Barbara Lagoa, two very conservative women“, explains Loïc de la Mornais, correspondent in Washington.

And to add: “Why this virtual certainty. Quite simply because the numbers are not there in the Republican Senate. There will not be enough Republican senators to oppose the choice of Donald Trump. Four years ago, the same Republican Senate refused Barack Obama, then in his last year in office, to appoint a Supreme Court judge, saying it was an election year. Donald Trump has three months to achieve his ends. Even if he loses the presidential election on November 3, even if the Senate switches to the left among the Democrats, even with a Joe Biden president, new Democratic senators will not take office before the month of January which leaves the field open to Donald Trump. “