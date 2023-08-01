United States | A body barrel was found on a Californian beach

The barrel was found in Malibu, popular with the rich.

of the United States A barrel with a body inside has been found on the beach in California, according to the local police. The barrel was found on Monday on the beach, which is located in the luxurious beach town of Malibu, favored by the rich and famous.

The man’s body was stuffed into a 55-gallon, or roughly 200-liter barrel, which was found by maintenance workers.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the case. The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s identity or cause of death.

According to news channel ABC7, sanitation workers had originally spotted the barrel floating in the water at Malibu Lagoon State Beach on Sunday night.

In images from the AFP news agency, the barrel rests upright in shallow water near the Malibu Pier, a popular pedestrian pier.

Malibu is located less than an hour’s drive from downtown Los Angeles. Numerous public figures live in the city, including the frontman of the band Coldplay Chris Martin and Frendit star Courteney Cox. Over the years, the city has also been inhabited by, among other things Julia Roberts, Cindy Crawford, Leonardo DiCaprio and Paris Hilton.

Barrels the human remains found inside are easily linked to organized crime, whose members have been known to use the method to get rid of bodies.

Lake Mead, an artificial lake located near Las Vegas in the state of Nevada, has been shrinking due to the drought that has plagued the area for decades. The water level has dropped and the shore waters have receded, and last year a skeleton stuffed in a barrel with a bullet hole in its skull was discovered in the lake.

The case attracted the attention of those familiar with the history of organized crime.

“The mafia had a tendency to stuff people into barrels, which were immersed in a lake or thrown on the ground,” he said Geoff Schumacher From the Las Vegas mafia museum last year for the news agency AFP.

The murder victim was also estimated to have died in the 1970s or 80s, when the mafia was very active in Las Vegas.