United States | A bill is moving forward in Kentucky that would guarantee child support

The rights of the unborn is a debate in the United States after Alabama ruled that embryos are human.

of Kentucky the state senate has voted overwhelmingly in favor of the rights of unborn children. According to the recent bill, child support must also be paid during pregnancy.

In the future, Kentucky parents will have the opportunity to apply for child support to cover expenses during pregnancy as well. The application must be submitted one year after the birth of the child.

The state senate has a Republican majority, but AP is reporting on the matter tells that the proposal received support from both parties. The bill will still go through the state's other legislative bodies before it takes effect.

of the Senate member Whitney Westerfield commented on the decision to AP, saying that the strong support shows that the expenses during pregnancy are also the responsibility of the other parent.

Republican Westerfield said that he himself believes that life begins at conception.

“But even if you don't think so, there is no question that having a child involves responsibilities and costs even before birth,” he continues.

Life The timing of the start has been hotly debated in the United States recently.

Supreme Court of the State of Alabama boat a couple of weeks ago, that human embryos frozen for artificial insemination can be compared to children.

The decision has attracted criticism, as it may affect the availability of infertility treatments. If the embryo has the same rights as humans, the threshold for infertility clinics to handle frozen embryos may be so high that treatments are no longer given.

In Alabama, an infertility nurse handled frozen embryos. In recent weeks, there has been a heated debate in the state about their status.

of Kentucky the bill went through quite a bit of turmoil before it was passed. Originally, the idea was that maintenance payments could be applied for at any time after conception.

In the final presentation, however, payments can only be applied for retroactively.

Despite the change, British media The Guardian write that American abortion activists are keeping a close eye on the law. They want to make sure that the fetus is not described as a person in the bill.