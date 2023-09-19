United States | A bear appeared in Disney World, part of the park was temporarily closed

The animal was captured and delivered to a nearby forest.

of Florida An uninvited guest wandered into Walt Disney World on Monday, due to which part of the theme park had to be temporarily closed, reports included CNN and New York Times.

The guest was a black bear that had wandered into the amusement park area looking for food.

“In most cases it is best to give bears space and allow them to move on their own, but now the animal was captured and moved from the park to the Ocala forest,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Commission spokesman by Lisa Thompson according to the report, it was an adult female bear.

Local the video filmed by the news channel shows how a dozen people raked the forested area of ​​the theme park, writes NYT. In a later video, five people carry a large lump wrapped in a white tarp or sheet out of the park.

According to CNN, nearly ten attractions at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom were closed Monday afternoon. It is not certain whether they were all closed precisely because of the bear’s visit.

The theme park in Orlando, Florida is a popular tourist destination, visited by tens of millions of people every year.