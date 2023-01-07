United States, a 6-year-old boy shoots his teacher after an argument

A six-year-old boy is in police custody after shooting a teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia (USA). This was announced by the police chief of the American city, Steve Drew, during a press conference, explaining that the teacher, a woman of around 30, was injured while she was in class and, according to an initial reconstruction, it would not have been “an accidental blow”. Before the boy shot, Drew said, there had been an argument between the student and the teacher.

No pupils were injured, while the teacher sustained life-threatening injuries. Although her condition has improved in her last few hours, the Newport News police chief said. “There wasn’t a situation where someone was walking around the school shooting,” Drew told reporters, adding that the shooting was not an accident. Investigators are trying to figure out where the boy got the gun. The police chief did not provide further details about the shooting, the altercation or what happened inside the school.

Under Virginia law, a 6-year-old child cannot be tried as an adult and is too young to be placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty. However, a juvenile judge would have the authority to revoke a parent’s custody and turn the child over to the Department of Human Services.