United States | A 3-year-old child accidentally killed his sister with a gun in Texas

of the United States In Texas, a 3-year-old child accidentally shot his 4-year-old sister, says CNN.

The child had gotten hold of a loaded handgun after being left unattended without parental supervision. Both parents thought that one of them was watching over the children.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, police are investigating the incident, but believe it is likely that someone will be charged with careless storage of a weapon.

Between 2015 and 2020, at least 2,070 accidental shootings by minors were reported in the United States. In these, 765 people died and 1,366 people were wounded. According to Everytown Research & Policy, which collected the data, in about 39 percent of the cases, the shooter was nine years old or younger.