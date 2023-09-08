Friday, September 8, 2023
United States | 70’s Show actor Danny Masterson sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for rape

September 8, 2023
in World Europe
The 47-year-old Masterson can be released from prison in 30 years at the earliest.

American actress Danny Masterson has been sentenced to ten years in prison for rape. They talk about it, among other things BBC and NBC News.

Masterson, now 47, can be released from prison in 30 years at the earliest.

The 70’s Show – series, Masterson was convicted of raping two women. The crimes took place between 2001 and 2003 at the actor’s home in Los Angeles.

Police began investigating allegations against the actor in 2017, and charges were filed in the summer of 2020. Masterson was found guilty at the end of May.

