United States $ 70,000 for barber, $ 26 million for consultancy fees: All of this, Trump has deducted in taxation, according to the New York Times

According to tax information obtained by The New York Times, Donald Trump has made millions in tax deductions for himself.

American newspaper The New York Times taken over by the President of the United States Donald Trumpin tax information suddenly sounds surprising: over the past 15 years, a wealthy businessman seems to have paid income tax most often at zero dollars. After becoming president in 2017, he paid $ 750 in income tax, or about $ 650.

The reason for the small total is in the deductions to which Trump is entitled, according to tax information, because his companies have made huge losses.

For example, Trump has continued to invest millions in the entertainment business and the sale of the Trump brand in luxury hotels and golf courses, which, according to tax data, often run at a loss. Based on the losses, he has reported a huge list of deductible business expenses. In addition, he has managed to obtain a tax refund of $ 72.9 million, or about € 62.5 million, from taxes already paid, which is being investigated by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

Trump has tempered that a small tax rate speaks to his intelligence. What, then, has Trump been deducted from his taxes, according to The New York Times?

Barber and private plane as business expenses

Trump is known for its expensive lifestyle.

According to a report in The New York Times, Trump seems to see that lifestyle as a product he sells, for example, in the form of licensing the Trump brand. Thus, Trump has reported as deductible Operating Expenses many such things that appear to the ordinary person in the eyes of personal expenses.

Trump has reported as a business expense his private jet, which he uses to fly between his homes and his golf courses. In addition to the machine itself, Trump has announced a reduction in meals served on the machine.

He has also announced a deduction of $ 70,000 for hairdressing services for the years he appeared on a reality TV show in Dili, as well as $ 100,000 for his daughter. Ivanka Trumpin fees for your favorite hairdresser and make-up artist.

The deductions also include a person involved in Trump’s Russia investigation. In 2017 and 2018, Trump’s company paid for a defense attorney To Alan Futerfas $ 1.9 million. Futerfas defended Donald Trump Junior In a lawsuit related to the Russia investigation.

Donald Trump at The Apprentice at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2004.­

Family real estate

Trumpin the family property is part of the family business according to the tax return.

A good example of the mix of private and business is Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s abundant Florida club, and permanent residence as president.

Trump has announced millions in deductions for Mar-a-Lago’s expenses: $ 109,433 for silverware and bedding, $ 197,829 for yard work, and $ 210,000 for a photographer who has filmed Trump’s parties and events at the club.

Trump’s tax return also includes business expenses for Seven Springs Manor, which the family has publicly described as a private retreat. Trump’s sons Donald Junior and Eric spent their childhood summers at the manor, and the manor lands are not allowed to develop large-scale business.

However, Trump has listed the mansion as an investment property, not a personal residence, and has received a $ 2.2 million tax deduction. In addition, he has agreed with the nature conservation organization to leave the nature of the manor’s lands unchanged, and has received 21.1 million in tax deductions for it, citing charity.

Many of the tax-deductible expenses reported by Trump are such that their legality cannot be easily assessed without further information, The New York Times writes.

For example, the administrative expenses of Trump’s golf club in New Jersey increased fivefold from 2016 to 2017, according to the tax return, but there is no need to provide a stricter explanation for the change in the tax return.

Donald and Ivanka Trump greeted with cheek kisses at a campaign ceremony in New Hampshire last February.­

Unexplained consultancy fees

For tax deductions According to The New York Times, large sums of consultancy fees have also been recorded. As of 2010, these fees amount to $ 26 million.

In Trump’s corporate projects, a pattern is repeated in which about 20 percent of the revenue they generate is labeled as used for tax-deductible “consulting services”.

In Azerbaijan, Trump netted $ 5 million from a failed hotel project and paid 1.1 million for consulting services. In Dubai, Trump earned three million and used consulting services for $ 630,000. According to The New York Times, the list goes on.

The tax-free money spent on consulting services reduces profits and thus also taxes. It is not clear from the tax information who these expensive consultants are, but according to a report by The New York Times, it seems that this is Trump’s way of avoiding taxes by transferring money to his children.

Consulting fees include, for example, an amount of $ 747,622 paid to an anonymous company in connection with Trump’s hotel projects in 2017. The amount corresponds exactly to Trump’s daughter. Ivanka Trumpin publicly declared income for the same period.

When The New York Times contacted those involved in hotel projects, it became clear that they often had no knowledge of the consulting services used in the projects.

For example, according to a person involved in the construction of Trump towers in Turkey, Trump’s company did not hire any consultants for the project, but Trump has recorded consultancy fees of two million in the tax return.

Trump’s own Boeing 757 aircraft at Palm Beach Airport in 2012.­

Losses in 2009

Trumpin According to The New York Times, the huge $ 700 million loss he reported in 2009 is most likely the background to the more than $ 70 million in tax refunds he received.

The tax information obtained by the magazine does not tell which company the losses relate to, but it was in 2009 that Trump divested its loss-making Atlantic City casinos.

Trump appears to have intentionally relinquished his stake in the casinos in just such a way that he is able to report the company’s accumulated losses to previous years to the taxpayer.

According to The New York Times, this is a tactic commonly used by business leaders to avoid taxes when they leave the company.

The New York Times has not published the documents it used in the story to protect its sources, and Helsingin Sanomat has not seen the documents.