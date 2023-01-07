Saturday, January 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | 6-year-old boy suspected of shooting his teacher in Virginia – police arrested

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2023
in World Europe
0

It is unclear where the boy got the gun.

Stateside In the state of Virginia, police have arrested a six-year-old boy who is suspected of shooting his teacher at school. The incident in the city of Newport News is reported by, among others, a news channel CNN and news agency AFP.

According to the police, the injuries sustained by the female teacher in her thirties are life-threatening.

According to the police, this is not an accident. According to the police, the shooting had been preceded by an argument between the teacher and the boy, after which the boy had shot the teacher once.

The police investigation is ongoing. Among other things, it is unclear where the six-year-old got the gun.

Virginia is located on the east coast of the United States, south of the capital Washington.

#United #States #6yearold #boy #suspected #shooting #teacher #Virginia #police #arrested

See also  Monthly | Pakinoistija Kuukautinen tells Russian folk tales - And then Paavo Lipponen and Eero Heinäluoma emerge from the gas pipe...
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Family history impacts lung cancer risk in non-smokers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result