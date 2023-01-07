United States | 6-year-old boy suspected of shooting his teacher in Virginia – police arrested

It is unclear where the boy got the gun.

Stateside In the state of Virginia, police have arrested a six-year-old boy who is suspected of shooting his teacher at school. The incident in the city of Newport News is reported by, among others, a news channel CNN and news agency AFP.

According to the police, the injuries sustained by the female teacher in her thirties are life-threatening.

According to the police, this is not an accident. According to the police, the shooting had been preceded by an argument between the teacher and the boy, after which the boy had shot the teacher once.

The police investigation is ongoing. Among other things, it is unclear where the six-year-old got the gun.

Virginia is located on the east coast of the United States, south of the capital Washington.