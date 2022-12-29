United States | 50 years ago, a law was born that revolutionized women’s sports

of the United States In the summer of 1972, President Richard Nixon signed a reform of the education legislation that revolutionized women’s sports, even though the law did not mention women in a single word.

The goal of the new law was to promote equality in education. No one could be discriminated against on the basis of gender in federally supported schools and institutions. So said Act Nine of the new law, which became known as Title IX.

Since the sports and education system in the United States are strongly connected, the law obliged educational institutions to also offer equal sports opportunities to everyone.

Women had played sports in colleges as early as the 19th century, but women’s sports existed for a long time undervalued and competition was viewed with reservations. Back in the 1930s, female physical education teachers in women’s colleges were responsible for women’s physical education, says the historian Leena Laine.

According to Laine, under the influence of the international women’s sports movement, women’s sports began to spread outside of schools in the 1920s. At that time, men also became interested in it and wanted to dismantle the “self-management” of women’s sports.

“An effective way was to label women’s colleges as lesbian communities producing masculine women, which pretty much brought down the whole system. The same stigma suddenly emerged later too, if women did too well or participated in, for example, contact sports,” says Laine.

Right up until the 1950s, women’s sports were in a slump in the United States. As a result, only ten percent of the country’s team at the Helsinki Olympics in 1952 were women. The reading was below average.

of Title IX basically the revolution of women’s sports in the United States in the 1960s. It was influenced by the so-called second wave of feminism and the turning of the image of women away from the post-war housewife ideal.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 also highlighted the rights of minorities. Public health also began to be discussed, and the Cold War brought the successful women of socialist countries into the sports arenas.

“Even outside the universities, interest in women’s sports began. Now we saw that we need to invest in women,” says Laine.

One a tennis star was one of the athletes who influenced the formulation and concrete design of the regulation Billie Jean King. He had started the forerunner of the current WTA tour for women’s tennis professionals and was instrumental in ensuring that female players were paid the same amount as men.

With the new act, the money budgeted for girls’ and women’s sports in school sports budgets started to rise from the previously usual couple of percent, and new opportunities opened up for women with sports scholarships.

According to a report by the Women’s Sport Foundation, founded by King, in the 1971-72 school year, 3.7 million boys and just under 300,000 girls played sports in US secondary schools. In the academic year 2018–19, 4.5 million boys and 3.4 million girls played sports in them.

The number of women participating in intercollegiate sports has increased sixfold since the time before the regulation, which has also been reflected in elite sports outside the school world.

In recent years, soccer player Megan Rapinoe has been one of the most well-known defenders of the rights and equality of women in sports in the United States. Although Title IX has improved athletic opportunities for women and girls in US schools, they still do not have as many athletic opportunities as boys and men.

From everyone partly, the law did not eliminate equality problems.

Laine highlights the criticism of researchers that women’s and girls’ sports in educational institutions began to be led and coached almost exclusively by men, and women’s sports had to adapt to the model of men’s sports.

The educational institutions were slow in implementing the law, and violations of the act were hardly monitored. In addition, the regulation benefited the most able-bodied, white, young and healthy women in higher education – those who were needed in elite sports. The other groups were left out.

“In primary and secondary school, the regulation has served minority groups more equally, including girls,” says Laine.

Violations of Title IX in sports have been frequently litigated in the United States since the 1990s.

For example, last year both Clemson University’s men’s and women’s track and field teams sued the university because the corona savings threatened the continuation of the men’s team and the funding of the women’s team was also unequal. Both won in court.

“The regulation had a positive effect on the development of women’s sports, even though funding in Europe does not come from universities. The spread of women’s sports had already started elsewhere. In Sweden, government money began to be earmarked for women’s sports in the 1970s, which may reflect the same trend,” Laine points out.

