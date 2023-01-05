Eight members of a family, including five minors, They were found shot to death inside a house in the agricultural community of Enoch City, in the state of Utah, local authorities reported.

Police officers discovered the crime Wednesday by conducting a control of social services in housing, located in that city where some 8,000 people reside, southwest of Salt Lake City, according to local media. Local officials did not immediately release more details about the deceased or the circumstances that may have surrounded the events.

“At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are suspects on the run” in connection with this incident, investigators said in a statement, adding that investigations are continuing.

Official sources said that the authorities had no information on the motives that caused the event and that it would probably take days to draw conclusions about the events.

The city’s managing director, Rob Dotson, explained that a social services check is typically done on a home when other neighbors raise concerns or have not seen a resident for an unusual amount of time, but he did not provide further details. about the situation of this family, according to the local press.

“This community feels remorse, feels painDotson said.

“There are friends, neighbors and relatives who are suffering from this incident,” he said. On the other hand, the Iron school district, in Enoch, published a statement informing of the tragedy in which five students died.

It is a fact that “it will generate many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school district, especially for our students,” the note added. According to US media, the residents of this rural community are very close and the houses rarely change owners, which guarantees that almost all citizens know each other.

Aaron Diamond, an Enoch City resident, told The New York Times that he knew the deceased well because they attended the same church as him. “They were a wonderful, wonderful family,” he said, adding that the father had worked for an insurance company. “We are all shocked and heartbroken”Diamond said.

“The people who live here love their neighbors.” “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please include the Enoch community in your prayers,” Enoch Governor Spencer J. Cox said on Twitter.

