For the primary time, polls present that the navy prefers Joe Biden, Donald Trump’s Democratic opponent, by 41%. “Whereas the navy are extra supporters, allies of the Republicans”, informs Loic De La Mornais, journalist for France Télévisions, reside from Washington (United States). An issue lower than two months earlier than the presidential election.

A scandal has surrounded Donald Trump since he known as “losers” troopers who died within the First World Battle. “The veterans, the military within the broad sense, it’s utterly sacred, they’ve reductions, there are banners within the airports to thank them, we don’t contact the military and the veterans”, explains Loic De La Mornais.

This isn’t the primary time that the American president is topic to this type of controversy, he has already insulted veterans or despised the military. He had known as “loser” John McCain, former presidential candidate, captured for a few years throughout the Vietnam Battle.