A suspect has been charged with the never-solved 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, a prosecutor announced Friday before a Las Vegas judge.

It is a turning point in one of the great mysteries of music. A suspect has been charged with the murder of the legend of the gangsta rap Tupac Shakur, a prosecutor announced to a Las Vegas judge on Friday, September 29. The investigation into this crime committed in 1996, which has never been solved and continues to intrigue music fans, was relaunched this summer thanks to new evidence.

The arrested person is Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, a former gang member who long ago acknowledged that he was in the car from which the shots were fired that caused the death of the American rapper. However, in a book published in 2019, he stated that the shots had been fired from the rear of the vehicle while he was in the front.

According to new elements of the investigation, which has suddenly gained momentum in recent weeks, there is a “strong presumption” that Duane Davis was “responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur,” explained prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo.

Registration in Las Vegas

After almost 30 years of mystery, the case returned to the fore in July with the search of a Las Vegas house linked to Duane Davis.

Hip-hop legend Tupac had become a key artist on the American West Coast after a career as brief as it was dazzling. He was shot to death in September 1996 in Las Vegas, at the age of 25, in circumstances still unclear.

The rapper, whose hits included ‘California’, ‘Changes’, ‘Dear Mama’ and ‘All Eyez on Me’, sold 75 million albums. Tupac had become a key figure in the famous rivalry between the West Coast and East Coast rap scenes. Although he was born in New York, he embodied ‘West Coast’ hip-hop after moving to California with his family as a teenager.

His murder was followed six months later by that of his East Coast rival, Christopher “The Notorious BIG” Wallace.

Many relate their deaths to the rivalry between their record labels ‘Death Row’ (based in Los Angeles) and ‘Bad Boy Entertainment’ (New York), but music historians claim that this opposition was amplified for commercial reasons.

His unsolved death also fueled urban legends and conspiracy theories that he might still be alive.

