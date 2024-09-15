United States | 27-year-old man pretended to be a high school student: sentenced to up to 120 years in prison for sexual crimes

United States|The man falsified documents required by schools, such as a birth certificate, which allowed him to pretend to be a high school student.

Stateside A 27-year-old man managed to fool two high schools in Nebraska by pretending to be a high school student, which he used to sexually harass young girls, among other things.

The newspaper tells about it The Washington Post.

The man was sentenced to 85–120 years in prison for sexual crimes, producing sexual material depicting children and luring children for sexual purposes.

He can only get parole after more than 40 years.

“The children you adopted were unable to protect themselves because they thought you were their age,” the judge in the case Darla Ideus said in connection with the sentence.

Man falsified documents required by schools, such as a birth certificate, which allowed him to pose as a high school student. According to the police, his small body structure contributed to the fraud.

“My protective shell is so high that when someone tries to talk to me or get to know me, I stop it immediately. I don’t believe anything anyone tells me anymore. My trust is so broken that even if I wanted to believe in someone, I couldn’t do it,” Ideus read from the damage statement submitted to the court by one of the victims.

The man was in two different schools for a total of 54 days between October 2022 and May 2023. At the time of the crimes, he was 26 years old.

Man contacted his “classmates” via social media services, among other things. He flirted, sought sexual intercourse and also sent girls money in exchange for sexual images.

He also even met the families of some of his victims before suspicious parents made reports about him.

According to the arrest information, the man admitted that he is not a teenager, but denied that he had any sexual relations with the girls.

The man neither denied nor admitted his guilt embarrassing contender using the principle. This means that he accepts the sentence he received. However, many details of the case remain non-public at this stage.