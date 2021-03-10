United States $ 1,900 billion stimulus package goes through US, President Joe Biden passes law on Friday

The stimulus package, which has been under construction for months, has been approved.

Stateside the House of Representatives has voted for the last time and approved a $ 1.9 trillion, or $ 1,900 billion, corona stimulus package.

President Joe Biden the law guaranteeing the stimulus package is due to be signed on Friday.

With the stimulus package, the majority of Americans will receive $ 1,400, or just under $ 1,200 in cash. The package also has granulated money for continuing unemployment benefits, coroner vaccination, health care, states and local government.

“This is a critical moment in the history of our country,” the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said a moment before the vote on the package, according to news agency AFP.

“Help is coming… For the citizens, for the children,” he continued.

Republicans have criticized the package as too generous and its price tag too high, but Democrats joined forces to get the law to be signed by Biden later this week.

U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the stimulus package with Vice President Kamala Harris (second from left) on Friday.­

In the package so many changes were made during the Senate deliberationsthat the House of Representatives, which has already approved the package once, must vote on it again.

The previous stimulus package proposal guaranteed $ 400 weekly unemployment coverage for those who lost their jobs until the end of August.

The Senate compromise reduced the level of weekly unemployment insurance to $ 300, but at the same time its first good $ 10,000 is tax-free. Only households earning less than $ 150,000 are eligible for benefits. The benefits are valid until September.