E.One of the first American dollar coins from 1794 was auctioned for $ 840,000. The rare copper coin, a prototype of the later silver dollar, was one of the first to be produced in the then new mint in Philadelphia, the auction house Heritage Auctions announced on Saturday (local time) in Dallas, Texas. The coin, from the collection of an American businessman, was initially valued at between $ 350,000 and $ 500,000.

The so-called “No Stars Flowing Hair Dollar” is embossed on the front with the blowing hair of Liberty, the goddess of freedom. However, the copper forerunner lacks the typical stars on the edge of the dollar coins later on.

Particularly well-preserved silver flowing hair coins have been sold for millions at previous auctions in the United States.