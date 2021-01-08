These Donald Trump supporters may regret their day on Wednesday. Fifteen people have been indicted for the violence on Capitol Hill, including the man pictured in the office of Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, the Justice Ministry announced on Friday (January 8). “We are able to announce fifteen indictments by the federal justice”, Ken Kohl, of the Washington Federal Attorney’s Office, told a briefing.

>> United States: the day Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Thirteen people have already been formally charged, including trespassing and disorder in a federal building, and the others will be soon, the ministry said in a statement. Three are currently in detention, two were released after presentation to a judge. No charge refers to a “insurrection” or “incitement to violence” and such lawsuits are not being considered at this point, Kohl said.

Among those pursued are a man who had eleven molotov cocktails in a vehicle parked near Congress, another who punched a Capitol Hill policeman while forcing his way through, and a third entered with a loaded gun in the Congress precinct. Richard Barnett, who broke into the offices of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, where he posed for the cameras before leaving a message, was arraigned in Little Rock, Arkansas and charged, among other things, with “violent intrusion” inside Congress, according to Kohl.





Richard Barnett, originally from Arkansas, poses in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Wednesday, Jan.6, 2021, in Washington. (SAUL LOEB / AFP)

An elected Republican congressman from West Virginia, who was filmed during the intrusion, is also being prosecuted. Further arrests and indictments will take place. “We have literally hundreds of attorneys and agents working from three command centers, 24/7.”, added the manager. In addition, the local justice carried out about forty charges linked to the pro-Trump demonstrations in Washington on Wednesday, in particular for violating the curfew put in place after the assault on the Capitol, or for violations of laws on firearms in the federal capital.