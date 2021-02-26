After the hopes raised by the first announcements of Joe Biden, came the first disappointment, even disillusion. Raising the minimum wage to $ 15 cannot be part of the $ 1900 billion stimulus package being prepared by the new administration and the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. The measure should indeed be adopted by the first but it will not cross the threshold of the second. It was the “parliamentarian” (official adviser to the United States Senate for the interpretation of standing rules and parliamentary procedure), Elizabeth Mac Donough, the guardian of the temple, in a way, who ruled: the clause on the $ 15 cannot be included in the law as the Democrats conceived it because it would violate the rules of procedure. To summarize: in order to avoid obstruction by the Republicans, thanks to the “filibuster” (which allows a project to be blocked if it does not obtain 60 votes while the Democrats have 50), the Biden administration has adopted a rapid procedure known as “budget reconciliation” which allows the package to be adopted by simple majority. This is where the guardian of the legal temple comes in, a non-elective and “neutral” function. Seized by the Republicans, Mac Donough, appointed in 2012 by Harry Reid, then leader of the Democratic majority, proved them right.

This episode reopens the debate among Democrats on this “filibuster” which will allow Republicans to block all bills if they wish. This practice can be revoked by a simple majority of 51 votes (i.e. the 50 Democrats plus the casting vote of Vice President Kamala Harris). The Progressive Wing called on Joe Biden to do so. He is reluctant, still trying to convince some Republicans to join the Democrats in order to constitute a majority of 60 or failing to find parliamentary expedients such as fast track procedures which are also more legally friable. The proof by the setbacks on the minimum wage which remains, for the moment, at its level of 2009 … “President Biden is disappointed by this outcome, said the press secretary of the White House, Jen Psaki, in a press release. He fully respects the decision and procedure of the Senate. He will be working with the leaders of Congress to determine the best way forward because no one in this country should be working full time and living in poverty. For his part, Bernie Sanders said he was “confident that we have a majority in the Senate, including the vice president, which would increase the minimum wage to $ 15 as an integral part of the American emergency plan ( official name of the package, Editor’s note) of President Biden. Yet, due to archaic and undemocratic rules, we cannot move forward to end poverty wages in this country and increase the incomes of 32 financially struggling Americans. “

Biden’s problems are not limited to the obscure Senate rules. While he only has a majority of one vote in this chamber, two Democratic senators have expressed their opposition to the incorporation of a clause on a minimum wage of $ 15 in the stimulus plan: the very conservative Joe Manchin (West Virginia) and Kyrsten Sinema, elected from Arizona, a traditionally conservative state but which voted Biden in the presidential election. Would they vote in favor of properly presented legislation on this measure? “We are not going to give up the fight,” said Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic senators. As a first step, Bernie Sanders will propose to include in the stimulus plan a clause that would deprive companies of tax breaks that do not pay their employees at a minimum of 15 dollars an hour. Will the Democrats then engage in a standoff? The left wing is favorable to it. “I’m sorry: an unelected councilor does not have to deprive 32 million Americans of a raise they deserve,” reacted on Twitter, the member of California, Ro Khanna, close to Bernie Sanders. “This is advice, not a decision. Vice President Harris must ignore it and rule in favor of the $ 15 minimum wage. In that case, the two recalcitrant Democrats might not vote for the package. And if a law is presented, it will face a filibuster, which this same duo refuses to challenge. “It is a crisis of democracy when laws which have the support of 65% of the population are blocked by one or two senators,” blows a union official, contacted this Friday by telephone. This squaring of the circle could become the rule of the first part of Biden’s tenure: Manchin and Sinema will not be more open to increased gun control or immigration reform. Question: How will Biden deal with this first setback? By “conciliation” or by confrontation?