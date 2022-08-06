United States | 10 people have died in the United States in a fire

Ten members of the same family died in Pennsylvania.

in Pennsylvania In the United States, ten people have died in a fire. Three of the victims are children. The victims are members of the same family and some of them were visiting their relatives. 13 dogs also lived in the apartment, but there is no information about their fate.

The two-story house caught fire on Friday around three o’clock in the morning local time.

Three adults managed to escape from the house.

So far, no crime is suspected in the situation, he says CNN. The cause of the fire is unknown. AP’s according to the fire started in the hall and spread very quickly. When the firefighters arrived, there was nothing more that could be done.

The matter has been reported by Reuters and AFP.