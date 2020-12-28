United Russia volunteers congratulate all doctors and health workers working with coronavirus patients. As part of the action “Thanks to doctors!” physicians are given gifts purchased for contributions and donations from party members.

As the secretary of the Moscow city regional branch of the United Russia party Andrei Metelsky said, more than ten thousand gift sets have been prepared for the employees of hospitals, clinics and hospitals.

“I would like to thank the doctors again and again for the work they are doing. Our Moscow doctors are real heroes who pull people out of the afterlife. Our promotion will continue until the New Year. We use every opportunity to create a New Year mood for doctors and patients, “Metelsky said.

Also, the secretary of the party department said that at the request of doctors, volunteers set up and decorated a Christmas tree in the courtyard of the 15th hospital.

To date, United Russia volunteers and deputies have already visited dozens of hospitals and hospitals. For example, on December 22, in addition to personal gifts to doctors, representatives of the United Russia presented 100 kilograms of tangerines to the medical staff of the Pavlovsk hospital (City Clinical Hospital No. 3, South Administrative District).

From December 29, city and federal parliamentarians will join the action to congratulate the workers of the hospital in Kommunarka on the upcoming holidays.

According to the deputy of the Moscow City Duma, the chairman of the health commission Larisa Kartavtseva, such support is very important for doctors.

“I really hope that our action will help doctors feel that we all remember and think about them – both on weekdays and on holidays. Thank you, doctors of Moscow, for your great work! And happy holidays! Happy New Year, ”she said.

Earlier, the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM) reported that according to the results of the study, 55% of Russians named doctors and all medical workers as heroes of this year.