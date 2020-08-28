Tests of goods of popular food brands will take place in the laboratories of the Moscow State University of Food Production (MGUPP), whose rector, Mikhail Balykhin, headed the public council of the party project “People’s Control”. This became known at a meeting of the regional political council of the Moscow branch of the United Russia party, held on August 27.

Unique laboratories operate on the basis of MGUPP, including the determination of indicators of quality and safety of food products. Already this fall, it is planned to conduct joint audits and find out what food manufacturers offer Muscovites to eat and what is included in the main products of popular brands. And within the framework of interaction with the party project “New School” in the laboratories of MGUPP “People’s Control” will also check the quality of food for Moscow schoolchildren.

“Cooperation with the university is a great success for us. Soon we will launch a series of revisions and find out what food manufacturers offer Muscovites to eat, what they feed our children in schools, ”said Kirill Shchitov, deputy secretary of the Moscow branch of the United Russia party, project coordinator.

He recalled that a restart of all party projects in Moscow was launched this summer.

“Our task is to fill them with specific content and benefits, and including through party projects to implement in practice amendments to the Constitution,” he concluded.

It is clarified that in addition to the “People’s Control” personnel updates have occurred in two more projects. MHD deputy Lyudmila Stebenkova became the coordinator of the Strong Family project, MHD deputy Larisa Kartavtseva of the Healthy Future project.