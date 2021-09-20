Candidates from the United Russia party retain their leadership in 199 single-mandate constituencies in the elections to the State Duma, candidates from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation – in nine, from “Fair Russia – For Truth” – in eight. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

It is specified that more than 99 percent of the protocols have now been processed. According to the CEC, the Liberal Democratic Party, the Motherland, the Civil Platform and the Party of Growth also each have one candidate-leader according to the results of processing 99.1 percent of the protocols.

Among the self-nominated candidates, five candidates are in the lead.

Earlier it was reported that after processing 80 percent of the protocols, United Russia (ER) was in the lead in the elections to the State Duma. As noted by the secretary of the General Council of the United Russia party, Andrei Turchak, United Russia, according to preliminary information, is gaining over 300 mandates in the State Duma.