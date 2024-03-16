The ruling United Russia party denounced this Saturday, March 16, on the second of the three days of presidential elections, that it faces a widespread cyber attack that hinders the use of the Internet. For their part, Ukrainian military intelligence sources, cited by the state news agency Ukrinform, claimed responsibility for the operation with which, they claim, they also blocked the system through which electronic voting is carried out. Citizens go to the polls in elections that are expected to extend the mandate of President Vladimir Putin, currently with 24 years in power, for another six years.

11 time zones, three official voting days and a predictable victory. Russian citizens go to the polls throughout the country this Saturday, March 16, on the second day of the presidential elections, in which Moscow denounces a widespread cyber attack.

In the last few hours, in the midst of the elections in which President Vladimir Putin is running without major rivals, the ruling United Russia party indicated that it faces a widespread DDoS cyber attack, denial of internet service.

The pro-government movement indicated that it suspended non-essential services to repel online aggression.

The voting system does not work. HUR cyber specialists evaded all protection systems

Meanwhile, a source from the Ukrainian secret services, cited by the state news agency Ukrinform, assured that Cyber ​​specialists from the General Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR) are behind the cyber attack.

A woman registers to vote in Russia's presidential election. In Moscow, on the second day of elections, March 16, 2024. © Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP

Sources noted that they have blocked Russia's public services system, through which electronic voting in the “presidential elections” is carried out.

“The website of the Russian public services is not working. The voting system is not working. HUR cyber specialists bypassed all protection systems. This will continue until the end of the vote,” said the official, whose identity was not revealed.

Likewise, the source confirmed that they are carrying out attacks on the electronic services of the United Russia party.

With Reuters and local media