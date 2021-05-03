The moments of tension that were experienced yesterday in the outskirts of Old Trafford and that culminated with the invasion of the field by the fans to protest against the family Glazer, owner of United, could have consequences. The DailyMail account this Monday that both the Premier League and the Football Associaton they would be studying subtract points from the classification to the Red Devils after yesterday’s tumult, which caused the suspension of United-Liverpool.

At the moment, the decision is not final, but both organizations have requested information from the Mancuniano club and the local authorities in order to clarify the facts. This sanction would be considered based on those stipulated by the rules of the English competition and the Football Associaton. According to the English newspaper, the regulations of the Premier state that, in the event that a safe entry and exit of the stadium attendants (fans, footballers, referees) is not ensured, points can be extracted from the event’s organizing club. The Football Association punishment can be even greater: eliminate the club in question from all competitions, financially compensate the rival team for the damage caused and a closure of the stadium.

The DailyMail explains that the Premier has the power to create an investigative commission at the time a rule is violated and that it can transfer its decision-making capacity to the Football Association, which would deal with the matter under its own rules. One of its points, consulted by the English newspaper, establishes that if in serious cases “the FA’s investigations conclude that the club in question did not do enough to prevent or control the misconduct of its fans, disciplinary proceedings may be opened.”

United defends itself

Manchester United denied that club employees allowed fans into Old Trafford, leading to the suspension of the game against Liverpool, and noted that

it was “a criminal activity”. The English club issued a statement a day after 200 fans stormed the stadium in protest against the management of the Glazer family, the owners of the club, and his role in the European Super League.

“There have been rumors in the media and on social media that protesters entered the stadium through a door opened by club employees. This is totally incorrect,” United said in a statement. “After passing the barriers outside the field and the security perimeter, some people climbed the gates at the end of the Munich tunnel (one

of the entrances to the stadium), forced access to the side door of the stands, before opening an exterior door that allowed the rest to enter the field “.” A second leak of fans occurred when one broke a door, they allowed access to an elevator for the disabled, “he added.

The club noted that it will not punish peaceful protesters, but that it will work with the police to identify those involved in criminal activities, in addition to imposing sanctions on those who are subscribers of the team.