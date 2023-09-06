Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/05/2023 – 15:36

United Airlines resumed operations in the United States and Canada this Tuesday afternoon, after having temporarily suspended the departure of all flights due to technology problems. The planes that were already in the air followed the routes as planned.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he was aware of the situation.

“DOT Department of Transportation will ensure UA United Airlines meets its obligations to affected passengers,” wrote Buttigieg.

With the news of the suspension, the airline’s action fell more than 4% on the Nasdaq, in New York, but then reduced losses and started to retreat 2.68% shortly before 3 pm (Brasília time).