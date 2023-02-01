London (AFP)

Manchester United sought the help of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, in order to compensate for the absence of Swede Christian Eriksen due to injury, by including him from Bayern Munich on loan.

And “United” was forced to conclude the deal before the close of the winter transfer window, after it was learned that Eriksen would be out of action until May due to an ankle injury.

Eriksen left Old Trafford on crutches last Saturday, after friction with Reading striker Andy Carroll during the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The injury of the 30-year-old playmaker is a blow to United, which ranks fourth in the English Premier League and hopes to qualify for the Champions League, after a good series that ended with a loss against leaders Arsenal on January 22.

Sabitzer, 28, will try to fill the void that Eriksen will leave in the midst of Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag’s team, who has strengthened his attack in the winter transfer market by including fellow international striker Vout Fijkhorst on loan as well.

Sabitzer, the former captain of German Leipzig, who has played 68 international matches with his country so far, commented on his joining United, saying: “Sometimes during your life you have to make quick and important decisions, from the moment I heard about this opportunity, I knew.” It is the right opportunity for me.

He added, “I am a competitive player. I want to win and help the team achieve its goals for this season. I feel that I am at the top of my giving, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy with this team.”