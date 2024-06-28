Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Although Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo, 25, has confirmed that he feels comfortable and happy at Barcelona, ​​he does not rule out the idea of ​​leaving at the same time, given the lack of any development in his negotiations with the Catalan club regarding the renewal of his contract, which began last February, to no avail, which leads to the belief that the possibility of selling him is looming on the horizon.

Barcelona had asked Araujo to agree to renew his contract in 2022, without an increase in his salary, due to the difficult financial circumstances that the club is going through, with a promise to compensate him upon signing his next contract, but that did not happen, as the “Barca” management asked him to agree again to the contract. Signing a new contract this summer with a salary lower than what he deserves, and unless he agrees, Barcelona may consider selling him for a large price, as there is great demand for him from major European clubs.

There were negotiations with Bayern Munich last January, but they were not completed due to the departure of technical director Thomas Tuchel, which reduced the chances of an agreement with Bayern.

Catalan newspaper Sport reported that Manchester United is intensifying its pressure to obtain the services of the Uruguayan star, after learning that the player has not yet renewed his contract.

The newspaper said that the difficult financial circumstances that Barcelona is experiencing are pushing its management to consider selling some players, led by Araujo, before the final year of his contract, so that he is not forced to leave him for free at the end of his contract, causing the team to lose its best defenders.

The newspaper pointed out that as long as Barcelona cannot make a good offer that the player accepts, the most logical solution from an economic point of view is to sell Araujo.

Ronald Araujo, born on March 7, 1999, began his professional career in Reinastas in the 2016-2017 season, and from there to Boston River in 2017-2018, then he traveled to Spain to join the “B” team in Barcelona, ​​and was promoted to the first team in 2019.

Araujo played for the U-18 and U-20 youth teams, and joined the first team in 2020.