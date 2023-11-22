Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

United Printing and Publishing Company (UPP) today unveiled its new brand (E7) (“E7 Group”), marking the beginning of a new chapter in its growth journey into a leading security, packaging and commercial printing systems company in Abu Dhabi.

The group’s name “E7” symbolizes the “Emirates” and its seven emirates, and is inspired by the unity of the United Arab Emirates and its future strategy.

The name conveys the company’s ambition to provide the best services and expertise in its category.

The new brand identity follows the recently completed merger between ADC Acquisitions Corporation PJSC (“ADC”), the first special purpose acquisition company in the UAE, and United Printing and Publishing Company (ADC). UPP) in the first successful merger of a special purpose acquisition company in the region.

Under the agreement, a cash amount of AED 1.1 billion was transferred to the company, and this amount will be used to significantly enhance the growth strategy of the E7 Group, with a focus on strengthening security systems and developing sustainable packaging sectors.

The combined businesses began trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on November 9 under the symbol “ADC”.

After launching the “E7” Group’s brand identity, the company will be traded on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “E7” as of November 23, 2023.

Commenting on the launch of the new identity, Ali Saif Ali Abdullah Al Nuaimi, CEO of E7 Group, said: “Our new identity reflects our ongoing efforts to transform into a leading national company in this sector. ‘United Printing and Publishing’ has gained a good reputation over the years.” “Thanks to its operational excellence, reliability and dedication to serving its customers. As we adopt the new identity, we will continue to follow these values, and will mark the beginning of a new chapter full of innovation and growth as a company listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange.”

The E7 Group consists of four main subsidiaries:

• E7 Security, a leading provider of comprehensive security solutions serving the banking, government, telecommunications, retail, hospitality and transportation sectors.

• E7 Packaging, which provides sustainable packaging services.

• E7 Printing, which is one of the largest commercial printing service providers in the region and has a core focus on the education sector.

• E7 Distribution, a company that provides comprehensive logistics services.

E7 Group follows United Printing and Publishing Company’s successful legacy of using best-in-class technology to create customized solutions for clients across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the region and the world alike.